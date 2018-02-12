Panhandle Post

AHS Students Place At Gering Speech Invitational

The Alliance Speech Team competed in the Gering Speech Invitational on Saturday, February 10, 2018.  Congratulations to the following AHS students for earning medals in their events:

Grace Tolstedt:  Entertainment Speaking, 4th Place, Merit Finals
Darian Wilson:  Informative Speaking, 6th Place, Championship Finals
Bailey Alwin and Mackenzie Broderick:  Duet Acting, 6th Place, Championship Finals
Grace Tolstedt and Darian Wilson:  Duet Acting, 5th Place, Merit Finals
The Alliance Speech Team will compete in the Ogallala Speech Invitational on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

