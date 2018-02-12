AHS Students Place At Gering Speech Invitational

The Alliance Speech Team competed in the Gering Speech Invitational on Saturday, February 10, 2018. Congratulations to the following AHS students for earning medals in their events:

Grace Tolstedt: Entertainment Speaking, 4th Place, Merit Finals

Darian Wilson: Informative Speaking, 6th Place, Championship Finals

Bailey Alwin and Mackenzie Broderick: Duet Acting, 6th Place, Championship Finals

Grace Tolstedt and Darian Wilson: Duet Acting, 5th Place, Merit Finals