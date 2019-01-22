AHS Students Compete In Academic Decathlon

Several Alliance High Students competed in the Academic Decathlon regional competition in Hyannis, Saturday, January 19, 2019.

Academic Decathlon is a scholarship competition sponsored by the Optimist Clubs of Nebraska. The Academic Decathlon consists of ten events that test student knowledge of a particular general topic. The topic for 2018 was Africa. The topic for 2019 was the 1960’s.

At the regional level competitions held in January, students take subject tests over mathematics, economics, art, music, literature, and science related to the general topic. Students compete in a quiz bowl setting over the subject of social studies. Three additional areas are tested at the state level competition in February.

The Alliance team is coached and sponsored by Laura Schroer. Team Members are: Kathleen Kuzmic, Jensen Curtiss, Isabella Middleton, Jewelia Taylor, Lezlie Hausmann, and Shawna Banks.

Alliance results:

Jensen Curtiss competing in the Honors Division

Gold medalist in Mathematics

Silver medalist in Music

Silver medalist in Economics

Shawna Banks competing in the Scholastic Division

Silver medalist in Art

Bronze medalist in Science

Kathleen Kuzmic competing in the Scholastic Division

Silver medalist in Science

Jewelia Taylor competing in the Alternate Honors Division

Silver medalist in Music