The Alliance High School Speech Team competed in the Ogallala Speech Invitational on Feb. 16.



According to Alliance High School One-Act/Speech Team Director Mary Theresa Green, Saphina Achi earned second place in Persuasive Speaking as an Honors Finalist, and Laura Neiseler placed sixth 6th in Entertainment Speaking as a Championship Finalist.

The AHS Speech team will compete in the Western Conference Speech Tournament in Gering on Feb. 23.