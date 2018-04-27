AHS Seniors Sign To Cheer At CSC

L-R: CSC Cheer Coach Ann Hanson, Rhonda Purviance, Cherokee Proviance, AHS Cheer Coaches Tara Quick and Danielle Swanson.

Back L-R: Ann Hanson, Tara Quick, Danielle Swanson. Front L-R: Michelle Hoxworth, Troy Hoxworth, Haley Hoxworth, Courtney Morgan, Bryan Morgan.

School Spirit is a big part of the High School experience and it’s the job of Cheerleaders to promote that spirit. Alliance High School Seniors Cherokee Purviance and Haley Hoxworth have spent countless hours practicing, attending AHS Athletic and other School events and attending summer camps, to make sure that Spirit is alive and well in Alliance. Cherokee has been a cheerleader for one year and is also involved in Choir, Music, Speech and Drama. Haley has been cheering for the past 3 years, played volleyball and been involved in many other student activities at AHS. Now as both young ladies prepare to graduate May 13, they are looking forward to continuing to promote their school at the next level. Both Cherokee and Haley have been selected to be on the Cheerleading Squad at Chadron State College. Both made the team following tryouts and will be on the sidelines for Chadron State sporting events at home and select away contests and also promote the college at other campus activities.

Cherokee plans to major in Inclusive Early Childhood Education and Haley plans to major in Early Childhood Development. Cherokee is the daughter of Rhonda Purviance of Alliance. Haley is the daughter of Troy and Michelle Hoxworth and Courtney and Bryan Morgan of Alliance. CSC Cheer Coach Ann Hanson was on hand at the signing on Thursday along with Alliance Cheer Coaches Tara Quick and Danielle Swanson.