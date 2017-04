Alliance High School Senior Richie Toedlti has signed to play Tennis at Doane University. Richie has been a member of the Alliance Tennis Team for 4 years and has competed at both Singles and Doubles in his High School career.  Doane University is an NAIA school located in Crete, Ne. The Tigers are members of The Great Plains Athletic Conference and have been Conference Tennis Champions numerous times with many National Qualifiers.  Richie is the son of Janet and Chris Toedlti of Alliance.