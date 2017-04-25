AHS Senior Sariah Grant Signs With Hastings College For Track And Field

Pictured from Left: Hastings Assistant Coach Zach Osgood, AHS Head Track and Field Coach Nate Lanik. Sariah Grant, Stacey Grant, Shawn Grant, Emme Grant.

Alliance High School Senior Sariah Grant is looking to finish her Senior year strong. With just 3 Track Meets remaining until Districts, she is working hard to improve her marks to make a return trip to the State Track and Field Meet on May 19-20. Sariah qualified in both the Discus and Shot Put last season, finishing 7th in the Shot with a toss of 38’1″. This season she is among the regional leaders in both events with personal bests of 39′ 1″ in the Shot and 124′ 2″ in the Discus, heading into the Western Conference Meet this Friday. Alliance will then compete at the Bayard B-C-D meet on May 5 with the B-6 District Meet in Ogallala on May 11. The top 3 place winners at Districts qualify for State Competition.

On Tuesday, Sariah took the next step in her athletic career, signing a Letter of Intent to attend Hastings College and compete in Track and Field. Hastings is an NAIA school that competes in the GPAC Conference. Hastings Assistant Coach and Throws Coach, Zach Osgood was on hand to take part in the signing. Sariah has also taken part in Softball and Basketball while at Alliance High School. She is the Daughter of Stacey and Shawn Grant of Alliance and has a younger sister, Emme, that is also a member of the AHS Track Team.