AHS Senior Ryley Rolls signs with Morningside

Alliance High School Senior Ryley Rolls will continue her volleyball career at the next level. On Thursday Ryley signed a Letter of Intent to attend Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa to play Volleyball for the Mustangs. Ryley had originally planned to attend Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, WY, but a coaching change in the off season, led her to look elsewhere. After visiting Morningside, she felt it would be a good fit for her. Morningside is an NAIA School and member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), with very strong academic and athletic programs.

Ryley is a 5’10”, outside hitter. She talled 265 kills, 53 blocks and 343 digs her senior season, helping lead Alliance to a 29-6 record and their first trip to the State Tournament in 18 years. Ryley was a Western Conference, All Conference and Honorable Mention All State selection. She was also voted a Team Captain by her teammates. She was also named All Western Conference in Basketball, is a 4 year letter winner in Track and Field, as well as an Academic All State selection. Ryley is expected to play outside or right side hitter for the Mustangs. Morningside went 14-16 this past season and qualified for the NAIA National tournament.

Ryley is the daughter of Janelle Rolls and Steve Rolls.