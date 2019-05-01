AHS Senior Blythe Boness signs with CSC

Alliance High School Senior Blythe Boness will continue her athletic career next season at Chadron State College. She will join the Women’s Basketball team after signing a letter of intent on Wednesday. Blythe was a 2 year starter and 4 year letter winner for Alliance High School and averaged 7 points and 8 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs her senior season. She was Honorable Mention All Western Conference as both a junior and senior and was voted a Team Captain this past season. She becomes the 3rd generation of the Boness family to attend Chadron State, joining her father Bill, who was an All-American offensive lineman and Grandfather Richard who is in the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame. Blythe is the daughter of Bill and Cody Boness of Alliance and Teresa Boness of Westminster, Colorado.

Front: L-R: Cody, Blythe, Bill Boness. Standing Grandparents Lorraine and Dick Boness