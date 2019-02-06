AHS Senior Baily Hood Signs with Chadron State

There is an old saying…”Like Father, Like Son”…which rang true on Wednesday, as Alliance High School Senior Baily Hood elected to follow in his Father’s footsteps and signed to play football for Chadron State College. Baily is a 6’2″, 220 lb, prospect who was a 4 year letter winner and 3 year starter at linebacker, offensive guard and center for the Bulldogs, he was All Western Conference and Honorable Mention All State his senior season and helped lead Alliance to the State Play-offs. Baily’s Dad. Rob, was a 4 year starter on the defensive line for Chadron State from 1991-1995. His mother Colleen also attended CSC. In fact, Baily will be the 5th generation of his family to attend Chadron State.

Baily is also a State Qualifier in wrestling and is the top ranked wrestler at 220 lbs in the B-8 District. He is the #5 ranked wrestler in his weight class in Nebraska and hopes to qualify for The 2019 State Championships, at Districts this weekend. He has also competed in Track and Field during his high school career. Before deciding on Chadron State he looked at Black Hills State and Nebraska Wesleyan. Baily says he hopes to play on the defensive line in college and because of his strong background in agriculture, he plans to major in Rangeland Management.

Baily is the son of Colleen and Rob Hood of Alliance. He has a sister , Macala, who is a freshman at Alliance High School.