AHS One Act Team to perform “Hamlette” in Alliance

The Alliance High School will preview the district One Act play as a fundraiser for the One Act Program. Below is all the details on the upcoming play.





What: Hamlette. A one-act comedy by Allison Williams

Who: Alliance High School One-Act Cast and Crew

When: Tuesday, November 27, 2018 and Thursday, November 29, 2018. The start time is 7:00 pm for both dates

Where: Alliance High School Performing Arts Center

Cost: Adults, $5.00 for Senior Citizens (62 and older), $4.00 for All Students (grades 1 – 12) $2.00, Small children in Kindergarten (Younger are FREE)

Play Details: Imagine if you will that Shakespeare’s famous character Hamlet was not Hamlet at all, but Hamlette – a woman! This fast-paced comedy is a twisty-turny interpretation of the classic Danish tale. Why spend four hours telling the story of Hamlet when a group of crazy actors can get the job done in thirty minutes?

Thirty Alliance High School students are involved in the 2018 one-act production. The play director is Mary Theresa Green. Elaine Bleisch has graciously volunteered her time and talent to help with directing and set design. Kent Bleisch has volunteered with set construction. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

District info: Our students will also perform this play at the B-6 District Competition in Sidney, NE on Friday, November 30. The performance time for Alliance is 11:15 am. Sidney High School is located at 1100 19th Avenue in Sidney. Ticket costs for Districts are $5 for adults and $4 for students. No passes are accepted. Please arrive on time for the District competition performance, as late seating is never allowed. We hope to have lots of folks from Alliance at the District performance!