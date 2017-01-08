AHS Girls over Bearcats-Bulldog Boys Fall to Bluffs and St. Thomas More

Weekend Basketball saw the Alliance Girls pick up a solid win over district rival Scottsbluff, 50-38 Friday night in Alliance. Alliance jumped to a 9 point lead at half and after the Bearcats closed to within 6 points in the 4th quarter, Alliance responded with a late run to close out the game. The Lady Bulldogs improve to 4-5 on the season and were lead by Sophomore Emerson Cyza who scored 16 points on her 16th birthday. Alliance will host Cheyenne Central, Wy, in a girls only game Thursday, January 12. JV action begins at 3:30 pm with varsity to follow at 5.

Scoring: Jordan Hopp, 2. Kaylee McDonald, 5. Sydney Nordeen, 5. MaKayla Davidson, 8. Marque Crowe, 7. Jennifer Figueroa, 3. Ryley Rolls, 4. Emerson Cyza, 16

The Alliance Boys lost a pair of games on Friday and Saturday. Friday night the Bulldogs fell to Scottsbluff in a battle of Class B Top 10 ranked teams 65-42 in front of a standing room only crowd at Alliance High School Auditorium. The Bulldogs jumped to a 12-8 lead after 1 quarter, but the Bearcats got rolling in the 2nd quarter, outscoring Alliance 22-5 to build a 30-17 lead at halftime. Scottsbluff kept the pressure on building a 51-28 lead heading into the 4th quarter and crusied to the 65-42 win. Dru Kuxhausen lead the Bearcats with 24 points. Lnadon Walker added 16 and Gabe Patton 12. Austin Luger lead the Bulldogs with 9 points.

Scoring: Brendan Brehmer, 6. Kyle king, 6. Brody Brennan, 6. Austin Luger, 9. Mason Hiemstra, 2. Trevor Ridenour, 6. Jack Matulka, 7.

Saturday night Alliance hosted St. Thomas More High School from Rapid City in a rescheduled game from December 16. The game was a low scoring defensive battle. St. Thomas lead 11-10 after the opening quarter and 22-19 at halftime. The low scoring continued in the 2nd half with St. Thomas holding a 27-21 lead heading into the 4th quarter. Alliance was able to pull within 2 late in the game on 3 point buckets by Seniors Kyle King and Austin Luger, But the Cavaliers sank 4 of 5 free throws in the final minute to hold on for the win. With the 2 losses the Bulldog Boys fall to 7-3 on the season.

Scoring: Brendan Brehmer, 2. Brody Brennan, 5. Owen Shelmadine, 3. Austin Luger, 7. Trevor Ridenour 4. Jack Matulka, 6. Kyle King 6.

Alliance will host Chadron in a Girls-Boys doubleheader on Friday, January 13. JV’s at 4, Girls Varsity at 5:30 and Boys Varsity at 7. Varsity games will be broadcast on KCOW-AM 1400 and panhandlepost.com