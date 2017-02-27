AHS Girls-Hemingford Girls Fall In District Finals-Girls State Begins Thursday

For the second straight season, the Alliance Girls Basketball Team finishes as the B-6 District runner-up. The Lady Bulldogs fall to Sidney 54-33 in the Championship Game, Saturday in Ogallala. Sidney built an early lead behind the hot shooting of Janay Brauer, who hit 3-3 pointers in the opening quarter to spark the Lady Raiders to a 15-10 lead. Sidney held the 5 point advantage at halftime 23-18, but go off to a quick start in the 3rd quarter behind Meghan Ross who scored 7 points as the Lady Raiders outscored Alliance 17-11 and extended the lead to 40-29 heading into the 4th quarter. Sidney put the game away with a 14-4 run in the final quarter to take the 54-33 win. Sidney advances to the Girls State Tournament with a 20-5 record. Alliance finishes the season at 13-11 Sidney will be the #5 seed at the State Tournament and will face #4 seed Norris (17-6) in the opening round, Thursday March 2, 8:45 pm (CT) at the Devaney Sports Center.

Alliance scoring: Kaylee McDonald 3, MaKayla Davidson 3, Marque Crowe 8, Jennifer Figueroa 4, Blythe Boness 5, Emerson Cyza 10.

Other Local Girls Scores, C1-6 : Mitchell (23-1) 55 Chase County 28. Mitchell will be the #2 Seed in the C1 Girls State Tournament. They will face #7 seed Ord (21-4) Thursday at 10:45 am (CT) at the Devaney center. C2-6, Cambridge 50 Hemingford 45. Hemingford finishes their season at 20-6. Cambridge (20-3) will be the #6 seed in C2 and will play #3 Seed Howells/Dodge (22-3). D1-6 Dundy County-Stratton (25-0) 71 Morrill (18-8) 28. Dundy County-Stratton will be the #2 seed in D1 and will meet #7 Pender (18-8) Thursday at 2 pm (CT) at Lincoln Southwest. in D2-5 Sandhills/ Thedford (21-4) 39 Hyannis (23-3) 33. Sandhills/thedford will be the #4 seed in D2 and will face #5 Exeter/Milligan (18-6) at 9 am (CT) at Lincoln North Star. In D2-6 Potter-Dix (20-3) 53 Sioux County (15-8) 33. Potter-Dix will be the #8 seed and will face #1 seed Fall City Sacred heart (24-1) at 10:45 am, Thursday at lincoln North Star. The Semi-finals will be Friday at the Devaney Center and Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Finals Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. For the complete brackets for all classes check….www.nsaahome.org