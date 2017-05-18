AHS Girls Compete At State Tennis

After opening round play at the Class B State Tennis Championships in Lincoln, all of the Alliance Girls are out of competition following 1st round losses. At #1 Singles, Senior Courtney Little Hoop lost 6-2, 6-2 to Kelly Friend of Omaha Skutt. #2 Singles, Sophomore Alvia Carlson lost 6-1, 6-1 to Brittany Giles of Nebraska City. #1 Doubles, Senior McKenna Romick and Sophomore Elise Stoike lost 6-3, 6-3 to Makenzie Wells and Kamryn Smith of Holdrege. #2 Doubles, Junior Marque Crowe and Sophomore Diana Acosta lost 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to Margaret Hoffman and Lydia Cohan of Omaha Roncalli. They were all good, competitive matches.