AHS Girls Basketball team celebrates successful season

It’s how you play and how much you improve that makes a successful basketball team. The Alliance Girls accomplished both of those goals this season. Head Coach Troy Unzicker thanked the 5 seniors on this years team for their leadership and for setting a good example for the younger players. Coach also thanked AHS Activities Director Anita James and the parents for their support. Despite a 7-15 record, Coach Unzicker praised the players for competing each game and showing improvement each time out. This years Seniors….Janaye Shoemaker, Megan Oligmueller, Ryley Rolls, Blythe Boness and Emerson Cyza. Coach Unzicker also presented the following Team Awards.

Miss Hustle….Freshman: Macala Hood….JV: Payton Gibson….Varsity: Megan Oligmueller

Miss Defense…Freshman: Amauri Browning….JV: Olivia Knapp….Varsity: Ryley Rolls

6th Man…..Freshman: Braelyn Shrewsbury…..JV: Leyton Schnell…..Varsity: Billi Alvarado

Best Teammate…Freshman: MaKayla Seebohm….JV: Keeli Mazanec….Varsity: Megan Oligmueller

Most Improved…..Freshman: Luna Gonzalez….JV: Violet Nelson…..Varsity: Jordan Hopp

Team Captains:….Freshman: Leyton Schnell, Shelbee Burke….JV: Cameron Tritle, Jordan Hopp….Varsity: Blythe Boness, Emerson Cyza

Most Valuable….Freshman: Shelbee Burke…..JV: Billi Alvarado…..Varsity: Ryley Rolls

Senior Janaye Shoemaker also tied a school record hitting 6-3 point shots in a game.

Coach Unzicker also awarded Letters to 14 team members