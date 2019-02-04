AHS Brothers Jayce and Jayden Bauer Sign with Midland

Twin brothers Jayce and Jayden Bauer have done almost everything together their entire lives, and playing sports has been one of the biggest parts. Whether it be baseball, football, wrestling or home life, they were rarely apart. That strong bond will continue in College, as the Bauer twins, on Monday, signed to continue their education and play football at Midland University.

Midland is a 4-year, Liberal Arts College located in Fremont, Nebraska, with a strong academic and athletic tradition. Midland is an NAIA School and a member of the GPAC Conference. The Warriors finished 7-4 overall and 5-4 in the GPAC in 2018. The Bauer’s had visited Peru State, Nebraska Wesleyan and The University of Nebraska-Kearney, before deciding on Midland. Both Jayce and Jayden said the Coaching staff at Midland was the biggest factor in their signing with the Warriors. Former Nebraska Cornhusker player and Assistant Coach Jeff Jamrog is the Head Coach for the Warriors. Also Midland fields a JV Team that plays a 5-6 game schedule, so the opportunity to play right away was a factor.

At Alliance High School, both Jayce and Jayden were 2 year starters. Jayce as a running back and outside linebacker and Jayden as an offensive and defensive lineman. Both are members of the AHS Varsity wrestling team…Jayce at 170 lbs and Jayden at 195 lbs. Both have also played for the Alliance Spartans Legion Baseball Team. The Brothers say they will more than likely play defense in college and both plan to major in Athletic Training and Physical Therapy.

Jayce and Jayden are the sons of Ammie Bauer and Ben Bauer of Alliance.