AHS Boys Basketball Team Honors Local Veterans

The Alliance High School Boys Basketball Team honored local Veterans during the Alliance Holiday Basketball Tournament on Friday. The Bulldogs sponsored a lunch Friday morning for around 25 local Veterans and then invited the Veterans back for a special ceremony prior to the Boys Championship Game. Natalie Miller provided an inspired rendition of the National Anthem and a large crowd gave the Veterans a loud round of applause.

Mitchell High School won the Girls Championship 57-35 over Alliance. Gordon/Rushville won the Girls Consolation game 70-47 over Bridgeport. Keyana Wilfred of Mitchell was named the Tournament Most Valuable Player. Jori Peters of Mitchell, Kenna Campbell of Gordon, Ashley Weborg of Bridgeport and Kaylee McDonald of Alliance were named to the Sportsmanship Team.

Alliance won the Boys Tournament Championship 81-33 over Gordon/Rushville. Bridgeport defeated Mitchell 53-48 in the Boys Consolation game. Austin Luger of Alliance was named the Boys Most Valuable Player. Brody Brennan of Alliance, Austin Hartman of Bridgeport, Trace Beguin of Gordon/Rushville and Joe Pieper of Mitchell were named to the Sportsmanship Team.