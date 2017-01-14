AHS Basketball: Girls Split with Central & Chadron-Boys Defeat Cardinals

The Alliance Girls Basketball Team split their 2 games this week, while the Bulldog Boys picked up a big win. The Lady Bulldogs hosted Cheyenne Central on Thursday and Chadron on Friday. In Thursday’s match up, Alliance held a lead most of the game, before the Lady Indians put together a 4th quarter comeback outscoring the Bulldogs 16-12 in the 4th quarter and scoring the go ahead bucket with just under 10 seconds remaining to take a 38-37 win. Marque Crowe,12 and MaKayla Davidson, 7 were the top scorers for Alliance.

Scoring: Sydney Nordeen, 2. Makayla Davidson, 7. Marque Crowe, 12. Jennifer Figueroa, 4. Ryley Rolls, 5. Blythe Boness, 2. Emerson Cyza 5.

Friday night the Lady Bulldogs bounced back with a hard fought, 52-45 win over Chadron. Just like Thursday night, Alliance held a lead most of the game before Chadron battled back in the 4th quarter to make it close. Alliance was able to convert scoring opportunities late in the contest to hold on for the win. Alliance is now 5-6 on the season. Emerson Cyza with 16 and Marque Crowe with 13 for the top scorers for the Lady Bulldogs. Jadyn McCartney of Chadron lead all scorers with 28. The Lady Cardinals are now 7-6 on the season.

Scoring: Kaylee McDonald, 1. MaKayla Davidson, 9. Marque Crowe, 13. Jennifer Figueroa, 6. Blythe Boness, 7. Emerson Cyza, 16.

The Alliance Boys bounced back with a solid win after dropping 2 games last week. The Bulldogs defeated Chadron 60-42, to improve to 8-3 on the season. Alliance built an early lead with strong defense and good shooting. The Bulldogs sank 10, 3-point shots in the game. Senior Austin Luger lead all scorers with 25 points, including 5, 3-pointersSenior Kyle King, back from a thumb injury, added 11 points with 2, 3-pointers. Michael Gieseler lead Chadron with 9 points with 2, 3-point buckets. Marc Fernandez added 8 for the Cardinals. Chadron falls to 6-7.

Scoring: Brendan Brehmer, 4. Kyle King, 11. Brody Brennan, 6. Owen Shelmadine, 3. Austin Luger, 25. Mason Hiemstra 6. Trevor Ridenour, 2. Jack Matulka, 3

The Alliance Girls and Boys travel to Gordon/Rushville on Tuesday, January 17. Varsity games only at 5:30 and 7 pm. The Bulldog are on the road at Ogallala on Friday, January 20 for a JV and Varsity match up with games a 4-5:30 and 7. Alliance will host Wheatland, Wy. on Saturday, January 21. Girls/Boys JV and Varsity at 4-5:30 and 7 pm.