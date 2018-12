Folks of all ages are welcome to get into the Holiday Spirit this week. The Alliance Public Schools will hold their Winter Concerts. The High School Choir Concert will be held Monday, Dec. 10 at 7 pm. The High School Band Concert will be Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 7 pm and the Middle School Choir Concert will be Monday, Dec. 17 at 7 pm. All Concerts at the AHS Performing Arts Center. There is no charge to attend, all are welcome.