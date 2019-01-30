AHS Activities Hall of Fame to Induct 4 New Members

The Alliance High School Activities Hall of Fame is organized as a way of maintaining the rich heritage and tradition of the successful activity programs. The AHS Hall of Fame will serve as a means of recognizing, preserving, and honoring the athletes, performers, coaches, sponsors, directors, contributors and alumni who made significant contributions to activity programs. The Activities Hall of Fame will help maintain the spirit, pride, and

sense of community, as well as serving as a historical account of the great activity traditions of Alliance High School.

The selection committee meets once a year to vote on new members. In order for nominee to be inducted, the nominee must receive at least a 75% majority vote from the selection committee members in attendance. There will be a maximum of four (4) Hall of Fame members inducted each year.

On January 23rd, 2019 the selection committee met and reviewed 22 outstanding applications. After lengthy discussion, the following four names were selected for this year’s class. There are still many deserving nominations that will remain in front of the committee for 5 years. New nominations are encouraged for the years ahead.

Dick Boness (Contributor): Dick was associated with Alliance High School from 1977-1998. He served as the Athletic Director, Assistant Principal, Principal and Interim Superintendent. He always promoted athletics in the proper way with strong fundamentals and proper execution. He taught students to win and lose with humility and class, always representing the school and community. He stressed a great work ethic and respecting others at all times.

Merlin “Beanie” Lawrence (Athlete): “Beanie” was the first pole vaulter in the state to clear 13 feet as a senior in 1958. He also broke the state record at the state meet and finished second in the state pentathlon by two points. “Beanie” went out to an outstanding track career at Kearney State College. He was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1992. “Beanie” was also a very successful track and cross-country coach in the Metro area winning state titles in track and four state titles in cross country. Merlin “Beanie” Lawrence passed away February 14, 2017.

Lannie Shelmadine (Athlete): Lannie was an outstanding multi-sport athlete for Alliance High School in the early 60’s. He earned all-conference in football in 1962 and 1963. He was All Big 10 football in 1963 as well as honorable mention all-state. He was a member of the state basketball team in 1964. Lannie also was part of the 440-relay team in 1964 which set the school record. Lannie went on to be an outstanding running back for Kearney State College

earning all-conference honors in 1965 and 1966. Lannie returned to Alliance and impacted countless Alliance High athletes as an outstanding coach in both the middle school and high school for nearly 2 decades in the 80’s and 90’s.

Jeff Tomlin (Coach): Jeff served as an assistant coach under Skip Olds from 1990-1993 participating in 3 state playoffs. He was defensive coordinator from 1991-1993. He became the head coach and served from 1994-2002. During his stint as a head coach in Alliance, he led the Bulldogs to 6 more playoff appearances. He is one of only two coaches to win a playoff game in school history leading the Bulldogs to their first such win in 2002. Jeff was named as an assistant coach (1993) and as a head coach (1998) for the East-West game as well as an assistant coach for the Shrine Bowl in 1999. He was named Star Herald regional coach of the year in 1994. Jeff currently coaches at Grand Island and speaks regularly at coach’s clinics in Nebraska.

The Alliance High School Activities Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held April 6th in the

high school PAC at 7:00. The ceremony is open to the public.