AHS Activities Hall Of Fame To Add 5 New Members

The Activities Hall of Fame is organized as a way of maintaining the rich heritage and

tradition of the successful activity programs at Alliance High School. The Hall of Fame will

serve as a means of recognizing, preserving, and honoring the athletes, performers,

coaches, sponsors, directors, contributors and alumni who made significant contributions

to activity programs. The Activities Hall of Fame will help maintain the spirit, pride, and

sense of community, as well as serving as a historical account of the great activity traditions

of Alliance High School.

The selection committee meets once a year to vote on new members. In order for nominee

to be inducted, the nominee must receive at least a 75% majority vote from the selection

committee members in attendance. There will be a maximum of four (4) Hall of Fame

members inducted each year.

On October 25th, the selection committee met and reviewed 21 outstanding applications. After

lengthy discussion, there was a tie vote. It was decided that this year’s class would include 5

inductees.

Jess Clarke was a standout on the gridiron and on the basketball court. Jess was an outstanding

tight end, defensive end and punter. He earned All-Western Conference, All-Region and

honorable mention All-State awards. Jess was also one of the best defenders and rebounders

in Alliance basketball history.

Brian Grier was one of the best track and cross county athletes in Alliance history. He was a

four-year letter winner in each sport. He holds the 3200m record with a state championship

time in 1984 of 9:32.1. He also won the state championship in 1984 in the 1600m with a time of

4:23.06 which currently stands second all-time in Alliance. Brian was a member of the 1983

3200m relay which won all class gold. Brain was also a two-time state champion in cross

country.

Skip Olds was the winningest coach in Alliance football. He was named head coach of the

Shrine Bowl in 1984. He was also the head coach of the West Nebraska All-Star game twice. In

1993-1994 he was named the state football coach of the year. He is credited with coaching

some of the best football teams in Alliance gridiron history.

Brian Shelmadine was a three-sport athlete. His successes in football include 1000-yard rusher,

Mr. Bulldog, MVP, Captain, All-Conference, All-Region, Academic All-State plus many other

awards. This successes in track include Western Conference champion in the 100m, vault and

4X100. He was the Best of the West champion in the vault and 4X100. He holds the school

record in the 100m at 10.6 seconds. He was a two-time state medalist in the vault. He was

named MVP and Mr. Track his senior season.

Jess Wimmer was a three-sport letter winner in high school. In football, he was named Mr.

Bulldog, captain, All-Conference, All-District along with many other awards. In basketball, he

was named captain and Mr. Hustle his senior year. In track, he was Western Conference

champion in the 200 and 4X100. He was a member of the 4X100 Best of the West

championship relay team and second place state finisher. He was a three-event qualifier to the

state meet.

These 5 new members of the Hall of Fame will be inducted at a Banquet, which will be announced at a later date.