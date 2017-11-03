AHS Activities Hall Of Fame To Add 5 New Members

The Activities Hall of Fame is organized as a way of maintaining the rich heritage and
tradition of the successful activity programs at Alliance High School. The Hall of Fame will
serve as a means of recognizing, preserving, and honoring the athletes, performers,
coaches, sponsors, directors, contributors and alumni who made significant contributions
to activity programs. The Activities Hall of Fame will help maintain the spirit, pride, and
sense of community, as well as serving as a historical account of the great activity traditions
of Alliance High School.
The selection committee meets once a year to vote on new members. In order for nominee
to be inducted, the nominee must receive at least a 75% majority vote from the selection
committee members in attendance. There will be a maximum of four (4) Hall of Fame
members inducted each year.
On October 25th, the selection committee met and reviewed 21 outstanding applications. After
lengthy discussion, there was a tie vote. It was decided that this year’s class would include 5
inductees.
Jess Clarke was a standout on the gridiron and on the basketball court. Jess was an outstanding
tight end, defensive end and punter. He earned All-Western Conference, All-Region and
honorable mention All-State awards. Jess was also one of the best defenders and rebounders
in Alliance basketball history.
Brian Grier was one of the best track and cross county athletes in Alliance history. He was a
four-year letter winner in each sport. He holds the 3200m record with a state championship
time in 1984 of 9:32.1. He also won the state championship in 1984 in the 1600m with a time of
4:23.06 which currently stands second all-time in Alliance. Brian was a member of the 1983
3200m relay which won all class gold. Brain was also a two-time state champion in cross
country.
Skip Olds was the winningest coach in Alliance football. He was named head coach of the
Shrine Bowl in 1984. He was also the head coach of the West Nebraska All-Star game twice. In
1993-1994 he was named the state football coach of the year. He is credited with coaching
some of the best football teams in Alliance gridiron history.
Brian Shelmadine was a three-sport athlete. His successes in football include 1000-yard rusher,
Mr. Bulldog, MVP, Captain, All-Conference, All-Region, Academic All-State plus many other
awards. This successes in track include Western Conference champion in the 100m, vault and
4X100. He was the Best of the West champion in the vault and 4X100. He holds the school
record in the 100m at 10.6 seconds. He was a two-time state medalist in the vault. He was
named MVP and Mr. Track his senior season.
Jess Wimmer was a three-sport letter winner in high school. In football, he was named Mr.
Bulldog, captain, All-Conference, All-District along with many other awards. In basketball, he
was named captain and Mr. Hustle his senior year. In track, he was Western Conference
champion in the 200 and 4X100. He was a member of the 4X100 Best of the West
championship relay team and second place state finisher. He was a three-event qualifier to the
state meet.
These 5 new members of the Hall of Fame will be inducted at a Banquet, which will be announced at a later date.
