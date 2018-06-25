AHS Activities Hall Of Fame Induction Held Saturday

Family, Teachers, Coaches and Teammates was a familiar theme for the 2018 Alliance High School Activities Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. AHS Activities Director Anita James served as the Master of Ceremonies and 5 new members were inducted. Former Alliance Head Football and Track Coach Jeff Tomlin…AHS Class of 1984…introduced the first 3 inductee’s, speaking about the accomplishments of each and why they were deserving of Hall of Fame honors.

(Jeff Tomlin)

The first to be inducted was 1995 AHS graduate Jesse Clarke. Jesse was a 3-sport athlete in high school, and was named Male Athlete of the Year as a Senior. He went on to play football at Chadron State College where he was All Conference and among the top receivers in NCAA Division II. Jeff Tomlin talked about how coachable Clarke was and how he gave maximum effort at all time. In his remarks, Jesse talked about coming to Alliance High School as a freshman after attending country school, and being a bit overwhelmed. He said the support of his Coaches and Teammates were a big factor in his success. Jesse mentioned his dream was to play college baseball, but Coach Tomlin encouraged him to play college football. Jesse also thanked his parents, sisters and his younger cousin for their support during his athletic career.

(Jesse Clarke)

Jeff Tomlin then introduced 1984 AHS graduate and former classmate Brian Grier. Jeff called Grier the “ultimate runner” who would train in all weather conditions, and who always gave his best effort. Brian was a multiple State Champion in Track and Cross Country and whenever conversations came up about some of the best runners in Alliance history, Brian Grier’s name was always mentioned. Brian also expressed thanks to his former Coaches and teammates and to his family.

(Brian Grier)

Tomlin then introduced former AHS Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Skip Olds. Skip was Head football coach from 1981 to 1993 and Athletic Director for several years after stepping down from coaching. He is the winningest football coach in Alliance history and coached a long list of outstanding student athletes. Skip also expressed how honored he was to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and how he surrounded himself with outstanding coaches and tried to provide top notch support and facilities for the student athletes. He also thanked his family for their support and understanding with the demands of his position and how Alliance will always have a special place in his memory.

(Skip Olds)

Long time Alliance Track and Field Coach Steve Nelson, submitted the nomination for the next 2 inductee’s. Coach Nelson was unable to attend due to a previous engagement, but in his nomination letters, he spoke about how these young men were worthy of Hall of Fame honors.

The first was 1998 AHS graduate Brian Shelmadine. Brian was another multi-sport athlete. A 3 year letter winner in Football, where he was named Mr Bulldog, MVP and Team Captain his senior year and was All Conference, All Region, Honorable Mention All-State, Academic All State and a 1000 yard rusher. In Track and Field, He was a multiple Western Conference Champion, Best of the West Champion, 3 time qualifier and 2 time State Track Medalist, MVP and Mr. Track award winner. He also played basketball for 3 years. He went on to be a 5 time All-American in Track & Field at Doane College and went on to Medical School and is now an Doctor. Brian talked about how he didn’t let his smaller size deter him from taking part in athletics. He talked about how he looked up to his older brother and sister and how they and his parents supported him. He talked about how AHS Coaches would stay late or open the weight room for him, so he could get in extra work. How much he enjoyed his teammates and competing with them. Brian also encouraged all young people to work hard and follow your dreams and never stop trying.

(Brian Shelmadine)

The final inductee was 2004 AHS Graduate Jess Wimmer. Jess was also a standout multi-sport athlete. In football he was Mr. Bulldog and team captain as a senior and also All Conference, All District and Honorable Mention All State. Team Captain and Mr Hustle Award winner in basketball and won multiple Conference Championships, Best of the West Championships and State Medals and well as being Named the Rock Morris Most Inspirational Award winner. Jess went on to compete in Track at Doane College was named All American in 2 different events. He also gave credit to his High School and College coaches…especially AHS Coaches Jeff Tomlin and Sandy Pilfold for not letting him settle for anything other than his best. He also praised his Doane College Coach Fred Biele for pushing on how to be a College Athlete. He gave special thanks to his family as well.

(Jess Wimmer)

Patricia Nelson, wife of Coach Steve Nelson, gave some final remarks, saying how honored “Nellie” was to have known and coached this years inductees and poked a little fun at each one as well. All in all it was a very nice event, with each of the 5 inductees expressing how much of an honor it is to be admitted to the Activities Hall of Fame and several times during their remarks, they had to pause and compose themselves. Just like last year, it was quite evident that this meant something special.

L-R: Jesse Clarke, Brian Grier, Brian Shelmadine, Jess Wimmer, Skip Olds.

Nominations are always being accepted. If anyone would like to nominate someone for the Activities Hall of Fame, please contact Anita James or George Clear at Alliance High School, (308)-762-3359 or Dr. Troy Unzicker at the AHS Administration Office at (308)-762-5475.