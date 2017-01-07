Aggressive Mavericks Dominate Boards, Beat CSC 82-56

The Colorado Mesa University women’s basketball team (9-3, 6-2 RMAC) outrebounded Chadron State College (3-9, 3-6 RMAC) by a 49-30 margin in Brownson Arena Friday night, and came away with an 82-56 win as both teams shot over 40 percent from the field.

“We went in knowing we didn’t have anything to lose,” said CSC head women’s basketball coach Janet Raymer . “We weren’t able to do what we wanted to do, but we acknowledged it, and we learned from it. We grew in the game, even though there was quite a point difference.”

Colorado Mesa won with numbers. Sixteen different players appeared for the Mavericks in the contest, with 11 of those getting double digit minutes. Thirteen players on the roster scored points for the home team. The Eagles, meanwhile, had eight players with significant minutes played.

CMU never trailed in the game, getting out to an 11-2 lead from the start and building their lead to 13 points at 2:44 in the second quarter.

The second half was more of the same, with the Eagles finishing the third quarter trailing 68-45 and the Mavericks seeing their biggest lead of 27 points with just 1:31 remaining.

Despite sharing the points among a number of players, three Mavericks – Bryanna Adams (20 points), Jaylyn Duran (15), and Erin Reichle (13) all finished in double digits.

For the Eagles, Erin Graham and Kylah Collins each had 11 points. Graham’s 4.00 assist-to-turnover ratio was one positive in the loss.

Chadron State is again playing away Saturday evening, as they meet Western State Colorado University at 5 p.m.