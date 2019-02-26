Agency proposes penalties over man’s death at western NE asphalt plant

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A federal agency is proposing to fine a company more than $89,000 for safety violations connected to the death of a worker at a North Platte asphalt plant.



The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Western Engineering Co. for seven serious violations. The company has declined to comment.

The agency says Andrew Martinez, of Weslaco, Texas, suffered fatal injuries last November when he was pulled into a machine .

The company can comply with the agency demands, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.