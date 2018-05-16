Ag Secretary Perdue To Meet With Ricketts In Alliance Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is set to visit Nebraska to hear from local farmers, ranchers and others who work in agriculture.

Secretary Perdue will meet with Gov. Pete Ricketts in Alliance on Thursday, May 17, for a tour of Ackerman Ag Service and Supply, a local business, scheduled for 10:30 am MT. Secretary Perdue, Governor Ricketts and Director of Agriculture Steve Wellman will also participate in a discussion on various rural issues with local leaders and ag producers. Limited space is available for citizens to attend.

Perdue’s tour will last through Thursday and also include stops in New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming.

The trip is Perdue’s fourth “Back to our Roots” tour since taking office just over a year ago. On his first tour last year, he visited Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.