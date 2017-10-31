AFD Serves The Community On A Cold Halloween Morning



Panhandle Post reported on a situation Halloween Morning around 7:30am in the 500 Block of Sweetwater Avenue in Alliance. According to Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker, ” One of the two occupants claimed they could smell smoke. We investigated the entire structure using a thermal imaging camera finding no source for concern.” The Alliance Police Department assisted with this situation as well.

Panhandle Post, Alliance Fire Department, and Alliance Police Department wish you a safe Halloween.