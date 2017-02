Around 2pm Eagle Radio received word of a fire located in the 1100 Block of Emerson in Alliance. According to Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker, “the fire was located in the kitchen.” Shoemaker says, “we had eleven personnel on scene, a fire truck, aerial truck, ambulance, and a support vehicle.” The Alliance Fire Department crews rescued one puppy, while assisting to six deceased puppies, and three deceased adult dogs. Shoemaker says, ” there was approximately $15,000 in damage.”