AFD Chief Shoemaker: “Help Us, Help You, Slow Down”

According to Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemarker, “This morning (October 10th) members of the Alliance Fire Department were on scene of a one vehicle roll over north of Alliance on Highway 385. We had emergency vehicles on the north and south end of the accident with emergency lights flashing to warn motorists to slow down. Unfortunately, not all the motorists heeded that warning. A number of your Alliance emergency responders could of been seriously hurt if not killed by what I can only believe was a distractive driver that was driving to fast for the road conditions. Help us, help you, when you see emergency vehicles with there lights flashing SLOW DOWN…. hurting us or hurting yourself gets nothing accomplished.”

“All your emergency responders would appreciate your understanding and support with this. Alliance (Nebraska) Police Department, Box Butte County Sheriff Office and Nebraska State Patrol.”