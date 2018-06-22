AFD Chief Says Vitalix Fire Is “Devastating” (Audio Interview, Photos)

In the early hours of Friday, June 22nd a fire ravaged the Vitalix facilities southeast of Alliance. Vitalix, located near Alliance’s airport, manufactures natural feed supplements for livestock and is a major employer in Alliance.

According to Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker, the fire was reported around 1:15am. Shoemaker says, “Upon my arrival we had the north portion of Vitalix facility on the ground, we had multiple explosions…sometimes the tubs they had their feed supplement in would actually pop the feed supplement right off straight up in the air…what that does for us is we don’t have a dedicated water source out here unlike in town so we had to shuttle water in.” Shoemaker said he, AFD crews, Hemingford Fire Department personnel, and Heart of the Hills will be monitoring this all day.

Shoemaker says, “I will term this up in one word, devastating…this is not only devastating to Vitalix as a company, but Alliance when it comes to employment…this facility is a total loss.” Luckily there was no night shift, and no injuries to employees or authorities have been reported. Panhandle Post spoke with Shoemaker as firefighters worked to put out areas of the fire along with hot spots, you can hear that full interview below.