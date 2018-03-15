AFD Called To Situation At Local Bank

The Alliance Fire Department, and Alliance Police were called to a situation Thursday morning on 2nd and Box Butte Avenue at Bank of the West. Alliance Police had 2nd and Box Butte Avenue blocked off to traffic. According to Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker, there was “An odor of smoke in a staircase leading to the second floor.” Into further investigation Shoemaker says there was no major issue, but they are having an electrician check one of the florescent light fixtures. AFD had six firefighters on scene, and it appeared the APD had two police officers at the scene as well.