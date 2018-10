On Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:30pm the Alliance Fire Department was called to a furnace fire in C-Row of Meadows in Alliance. According to Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker, “A can of wasp spray was on top of the furnace, got knocked over, and discharged into the furnace.” Shoemaker says the fire was all contained inside the furnace. The fire was eventually put out.

The Alliance Police Department assisted with traffic control. No one was harmed during this incident.