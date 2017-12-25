AFD Called To Fire Christmas Morning



Alliance Fire Department Chief Troy Shoemaker says, “This is not anyway anybody wants to spend Christmas”, referring to a trailer that was lost in a fire Christmas Day on the east side of Alliance. Shoemaker says he and quite a few of his crew were called to a “fully involved” 18-foot trailer house camper fire in Alliance Vista Trailerville Court at approximately 10:51am Monday morning. He says a resident recently moved into the camper, and left around 8:30am this morning. Shoemaker says the cause of the fire is a space heater that was too close to combustible material. Many things contributed to the spread of the fire. The resident had a heater in the front and back of the camper to keep it warm.

Shoemaker says the fire started in the front part of the trailer house camper. He says when the Alliance Volunteer Fire Department arrived the camper was fully engulfed . There were two firetrucks, an ambulance, and a command vehicle on scene. Shoemaker says the resident lost everything, but there could be some salvageable possessions. There were no injuries in this fire. The Alliance Police Department assisted with this fire.

Shoemaker also stated “This could be a teaching moment with space heaters…if you have to use a space heater for heat you want it at least three-feet from any combustible material…do not plug it in to an extension chord…do not plug it in to a power strip…space heaters are designed to be plugged in directly to an outlet.” To hear more details on this fire you can listen to the audio below.