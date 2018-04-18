AFD, APD Assist With Gas Leak At Old Pool Bath House



Late Tuesday morning into the mid-afternoon the Alliance Fire Department, Alliance Police Department, and Black Hills Energy were called to a gas leak at the old pool bath house in Alliance. According to Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker, “We were dispatched at 11:32am…We had five firefighers on scene with one engine and one command vehicle assisted by two APD officers. A gas line was hit by an excavator during the demolition of the old pool bath house.” The Alliance Police had 16th and Cheyenne Avenue block off during this time. Shoemaker said, “The fire department was able to slow down the release of natural gas by cripping the 2″ gas line. The direction of the wind was in our favor which allowed us not to have to evacuate the high school or any surrounding homes.” Shoemaker said the scene was cleared at 2:15pm.