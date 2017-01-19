Adult Reading Program to Start January 21 at Chadron Library.

Chadron, Nebr. – Are you bored? Icy, cold weather getting on your nerves?! “Fly away” from it all with Chadron Public Library Reading Program. Come January 21st, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to help kick-off: “Around the World in 60 Days”, a winter season celebration for grown-ups. Chai and Cookies will be served while you enroll. We will have incentives and crafts. Fun activities, good programs, and VERY COOL PRIZES will be part of the 60 days event. Check us out! This program is open to all adults 18 years old and up.

For information call 308-432- 0531