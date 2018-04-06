Adrian Madero, 24, gained his wings on March 30, 2018.

He first blessed us with his presence in Alliance on November 6, 1993. He was an

active young man throughout his life who managed to touch so many lives and

maintain those relationships. He had a passion to entertain and fill the room with joy

and laughter. He was a 2008 St. Agnes Academy graduate and actively involved in

basketball and theater. He made strong bonds with many that still held strong to the

end. He made the best of his time there participating in all their silly shenanigans

during Catholic Schools Week where he continued on into his time at Alliance High

School graduating with the class of 2012. One of his most memorable roles would be

the Cowardly Lion in which many spoke of for years to come. He always wanted to

make the family proud and carry on family traditions. Like his sister, he worked at

the local Dairy Queen in high school and after graduation, like his brother, Adrian

enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in January 2013 and after serving 4 years

was honorably discharged in January 2017. Yet again, he managed to form many

special bonds with many and travel to places many of us could only dream of. During

his tour in Japan he helped make a difference with the tsunami cleanup in the Philippines

and made headlines in 2015 when he and 8 other service members helped extinguish

a civilian campfire in Australia. He has been attending Colorado State University to

further his education.

He is survived by his parents, Arcelia “Chela” Del Real and Rafael Madero of Alliance,

his brother, Oscar of Thornton, CO, his sister, Marissa Madero (Trini Trejo) of Alliance,

his nephews, Conner Madero , Angel, Trini James Jr. and Esai Trejo and his grandmother,

Guadalupe Luna of Villa Guerrero, Jalisco, Mexico. He is also survived by Sprinkles and

his close friends, Stephanie and Madison Daniels, Dan Thomas and Broc Anderson.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic

Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery

at Alliance. A Rosary service will be at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 10 at Holy Rosary Church.

The family wants to establish a memorial to help veterans. Memorials may be sent in care

of the family to 619 Newberry Street, Alliance, NE 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.