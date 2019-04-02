Adelaide Walther, 101

Graveside service for Adelaide Walther of Crawford, Nebraska will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Crawford City Cemetery with Pastor Tim McCrary officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Crawford.

Adelaide passed away on March 31, 2019 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs. She was born on November 11, 1917 in Quick, Nebraska. She was 101.

A memorial has been established for the Pioneer Manor Nursing Home. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.