Adelaide Florille (Hansen) Walther, 101

Adelaide Florille (Hansen) Walther was born on November 11, 1917 in Quick, NE to M. Peter Hansen and Georgia (Cramer) Hansen. She died on March 31, 2019 at the Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs at the age of 101 years.

She grew up on the family farm in Frontier County north of McCook, NE. The family all worked together and when it was time for high school they bought a house in Curtis. Adelaide graduated from there in 1936, took the training necessary to teach school, and in the fall of 1936 began her teaching career in a one room country school. She would teach in many more of these in counties across Nebraska including Dawes and Sioux county.

On May 20, 1939 she married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Walther. As newlyweds they headed for Chadron, NE so Adelaide could renew her teaching certificate and were amazed at the beauty of the pine ridge. They would eventually return, and purchased land east of Belmont and built a beautiful log home from the trees harvested on their property. They were able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 1989 at this log home.

Bruce passed away November 16, 1989 of a sudden heart attack. Even while grieving his death, Adelaide was able to stay at the log house and continue their dream of working the place. She would stay there for the next 26 years, always appreciating the many people who helped her be able to stay at the log home. In December of 2015 her health mandated full care and she resided at the Pioneer Manor Nursing home in Hay Springs surrounded by more loving caregivers until her death.

Visitation will be Friday, April 5 from 9am to 1:30 pm at Chamberlain Chapel of Crawford. Graveside services will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2pm at the Crawford City Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Pioneer Manor Nursing Home. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.