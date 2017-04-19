Additional Street Rehabilitation In Alliance, Full Council Audio

The Alliance City Council met Tuesday night to welcome in a new proclamation for Arbor Day, which is scheduled for April 28th. Box Butte County Commissioner and 385 Cruisers Car Club member Mike McGinnis was at the meeting to request a street closure for an event the club will be holding called “Gravity Drags”. The event is open for members of the car club only, and will be held on May 6th from 1pm to 5pm. Cheyenne Avenue will be closed between 16th and 18th streets.

There was an amendment to the City’s Classification Plan, which will remove the Street Superintendent and the Water and Sewer positions. This action will in turn add Water, Sewer, and Streets Superintendent together; and change RSVP/Handyman Clerk to Community Services Clerk.

Zoning regulations were passed Tuesday night to accommodate breweries, wineries, and distilleries in Alliance. The new brewery will be called Brewery 719. You can find them on facebook to learn more.

A resolution was spoke about entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with the 150th Commission to host a Mobile Children’s Museum. This event will be taking place May 23rd and 24th. Staff requested the closure of 9th street between Sweetwater Avenue and the alley directly east 1/2 block. The location of the event was tabled, and will be discussed soon after talking to local residents living in that area. Council member Korber-Gonzalez says Alliance will have residents from Sidney, Scottsbluff, and Gering in attendance and is worried about parking challenges.

The City of Alliance recently sought bids for tree trimming services for our urban and rural electric lines and alleyways. Three bid packets were issued and one was received. Panhandle Tree Service was the lowest bid. Staff is recommending the bid award to not exceed $16,000. The city will also be purchasing 60 refuse containers from Snyder Industries of Lincoln in the amount of $40,992.40.

Along with many other items on the agenda, council approved additional street rehabilitation in Alliance on top of what the public is already seeing due to extra funds available within the approved budget authority. The streets include West 7th, 5th, 8th, 12th, Anthony Avenue, and the parking lot at 4th and Niobrara. You can listen below to the full city council audio.