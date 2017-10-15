Adams State Ends CSC’s Three-Match Win Streak

Adams State University ended the three-game winning streak put together by the Chadron State College volleyball team on Saturday, and advanced to 8-11 (4-6 RMAC) as ASU senior middle Mallory Grimsrud put together a productive match on both offense and defense to down the Eagles 3-0.

CSC falls to 7-11 overall, and into a tie with Adams for eighth at 4-6 in conference.

“I’m disappointed in tonight,” said CSC Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis . “We didn’t come out with much energy and effort. My expectation was that we would come out with more momentum after a three-game win streak. Overall, we just lacked discipline. If anything we’re going to use it as motivation to get better versus Wayne on Tuesday. In the backcourt we lacked consistency again. We weren’t disciplined on serve-receive, so we couldn’t get our hitters the ball. We didn’t hit very well because we didn’t pass very well.”

The Eagles hit an .083 as a team, versus a .233 for ASU.

Grimsrud led the Grizzlies with 13 kills, a hitting percentage of .667, six total blocks, and only suffered one error, of any type, all night.

Coach Mullis said the senior middle from Adams was probably 6-3 or better in height.

“She’s big,” said Mullis. “Anyone that big across the net is going to be tough. We did swing into her a lot, but that’s because we just didn’t pass, so she knew just where the ball was going.”

Chadron State was more and more competitive as the match went forward, but was unable to grab a set from Adams. They fell in sets of 18-25, 20-25, and 23-25.

The usual suspects led Chadron statistically. Gaby Varela had 11 kills, Madison Webb recorded 27 assists, and Emily Bruce finished with 12 digs.

Chadron State is back at home with a quick turnaround on Tuesday, October 17, for a match against in-state opponent Wayne State, currently ranked No. 21 by the AVCA coaches’ association.