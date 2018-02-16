Active Weather Weekend In Western NE And SE Wyoming

According to Warning Coordination Meteorologist of the National Weather Service in Cheyenne Chad Hahn, the western Nebraska and Southeast Wyoming areas will experience very active weather this weekend. Below are bullet points of what is expected.
Event #1 – High Wind Warning
- Strong winds will develop across much of southeast Wyoming later today and will continue through Saturday night.
- Wind gusts are expected to initially reach the 55-65 mph range tonight and Saturday.
- The strongest winds are anticipated to be on Saturday night where gusts of 70+ mph will be possible.
- Increase blow-over risk can be expected for light/high-profile vehicles.
- Confidence is HIGH to see these strong winds.
Event #2 – Ground Blizzard Warning – Arlington/Elk Mountain Areas
- The combination of recent snow and high confidence in wind gusts of at least 60-70 mph is anticipated to produce ground blizzard at times in Arlington/Elk Mountain areas later today through Saturday night.
- Visibilities are expected reduced to near zero at times as blowing snow peaks with the highest gusts.
- Travel is expected to be severely impacted (if not impossible) along Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie later tonight through Saturday night.
- Due to some uncertainty of the available blowable snow, along with temperatures that might be above freezing for a time today & Saturday, confidence is MODERATE-HIGH on its occurrence.
Event #3 – Accumulating Snow/Winter Storm Possible Late Sunday through Monday Night
- An arctic cold front will move from north to south during the day on Sunday.
- Snow will not develop across southeast Wyoming until Sunday afternoon, before becoming more widespread Sunday night & Monday.
- VERY EARLY projections suggest 3-8″ are a possibility across lower elevations (locally higher amounts possible in east-central Wyoming & the northern Nebraska Panhandle).
- Although wind gusts of 20-30 mph are expected for a time Sunday night, winds don’t look overly strong with this event.
- Temperatures will turn sharply colder early next week with highs only reaching single digits & teens.
- As details become more clear, snowfall amounts, location, and timing will be refined over the coming days.
- Confidence is MODERATE of occurrence.
