ACT Results Show Nebraska Girls Outscored Boys Last Year

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — ACT exam results across Nebraska last year show that girls outscored boys overall, matching boys in science and surpassing them in reading and English.

Nebraska administered the standardized college admissions test to every junior in the state’s public schools last year.

Girls earned an average composite score of 19.6 on the 36-point exam last year, while boys scored an average 19.1. Initial results show that boys lead in math by half a point.

One year of data doesn’t make a trend, and many students likely have taken the test again to improve their scores.

All students have room to improve, since less than a third of the 22,300 students who took the exam met benchmarks to predict success in typical college freshman math, science and English courses.