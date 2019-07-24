Accidental electrocution kills 7 YO Buffalo County girl, injures brother

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says a 7-year-old girl has died following an accidental electrocution.

At around 4:32 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and the Elm Creek Fire Department responded to 6835 Turkey Creek Road, near Elm Creek, in regards to a possible electrocution.

Upon arrival, first-responders learned that two children had been accidentally electrocuted. BCSO Captain Robert Anderson says one of the children, Aubree Hubbard, was fatally injured in the incident. Her 5-year-old brother was transported to a Kearney hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to Captain Anderson, an initial investigation has determined that the electrocution was accidental and no foul play is suspected.

Authorities did not say what led to the electrocution or what caused it, but did say the investigation is ongoing.

Members of the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, Elm Creek Volunteer Rescue Squad, CHI Good Samaritan Paramedics and the Nebraska Electrical Inspector Division assisted BCSO in the investigation.

Next of kin have been notified.