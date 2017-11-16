Accident On Highway 26 And East 27th Street

According to Scottsbluff Police Captain Tony Straub, “On November 15th at 6:46pm officers of the Scottsbluff Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at Hwy 26 and East 27th Street. The investigation revealed that a 2004 Peterbilt semi was headed eastbound on Highway 26 when it entered the intersection and struck 2014 Jeep SUV that was headed east on 27th street. The semi was driven by 56 year old Kelly Schmaltz of Morrill and the Jeep was driven by 28 year old Monica Gomez of Scottsbluff. Schmaltz initially stopped, but then proceeded to drive away and was located a short time later. Schmaltz was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. Gomez was injured and transported by Valley Ambulance to Regional West Medical Center. The extent of her injuries are unknown. The investigation is ongoing and will be submitted to the City Prosecutor. The semi received and estimated $5000 in damage and the SUV was a total loss.”