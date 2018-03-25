Abortion Impasse Stalls Nebraska Budget Bill A 2nd Time

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A dispute over abortion and family-planning services has stalled a Nebraska state budget bill for the second time, prompting a rebuke from the Speaker of the Legislature.

Lawmakers voted 31-7 on Friday to force an end to debate on the measure, two short of what was required. The vote leaves the budget in limbo with time running out in this year’s session.

At issue is a provision that would prevent health clinics from getting federal family-planning money if they perform abortions or provide referrals to groups that do.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer says he was disappointed with the vote because a few senators broke their promises to vote in favor of ending the debate. Scheer says senators need to “grow up” and find a compromise.