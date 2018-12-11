ABATE Donates To Santa’s Helpers

Members of ABATE District 13 of Nebraska held their Annual Toy Run and Chilli Feed in late November with the proceeds going to the Santa’s Helpers program of Alliance. Last week ABATE presented a check for $5022.00 to go towards the purchase of toys for the annual Santa’s Helpers Christmas Party. The party will be held Sunday, December 16, 6 pm, at the Alliance Eagles Club. Pictured are members of ABATE District 13 of Nebraska and Santa’s Helpers Co-Chairperson Julie Johnson.

L-R: Steve Benzel, Brad Olson, Julie Johnson, Santa’s Helpers, Mike Johnson, Don “Jonesy” Jones, Alan Fritzler, Bruce Trussell, Cal Cox, Sherry Garett, and Lerick Johnson. Holding the check is Julie Johnson, Don “Jonesy” Jones and Bruce Trussell