Aaron Hernandez Found Dead in Jail Cell of Apparent Suicide

NFL – HERNANDEZ

Massachusetts state police say they have launched an investigation into former NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s death by hanging in prison. Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early, Jr., says detectives assigned to his office and the Department of Correction are investigating Hernandez’s death.

Authorities say Hernandez used a bedsheet to hang himself early Wednesday at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

Early says Massachusetts’ chief medical examiner is conducting an autopsy in Boston to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

A Massachusetts prisons spokesman says he’s not aware of any suicide note written by Aaron Hernandez before the former New England Patriots star hanged himself in his cell, but stresses that the investigation is ongoing.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications Christopher Fallon also says Wednesday that officials had no concern that Hernandez was planning on taking his own life. The 27-year-old was housed in the general population unit of the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley. He says Hernandez would have been transferred to a mental health unit if there was any concern about his well-being.

The New England Patriots learned of former tight end Aaron Hernandez’s apparent suicide as they prepared to go to the White House to celebrate their fifth Super Bowl title.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn prosecuted Hernandez in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Quinn calls Hernandez’s death “a shocking and sad end to a very tragic series of events that has negatively impacted a number of families.”

NBA PLAYOFFS

The top-seeded Boston Celtics now find themselves in an 0-2 hole in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Bulls knocked off the Celtics for the second time in three days as Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo led Chicago to a 111-97 win at Boston. Butler contributed 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Rondo chipped in 11 points and 14 assists.

Dwyane Wade scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half for the Bulls, whose five starters all scored in double figures. Robin Lopez added 18 points and eight boards to the win. Isaiah Thomas had a team-high 20 points for the Celtics.

Game 3 is Friday in Chicago.

The Clippers and Jazz are knotted at a game apiece after Blake Griffin dropped in 24 points and DeAndre Jordan furnished 18 and 15 rebounds to send Los Angeles past Utah, 99-91. Chris Paul added 21 points and 10 assists for the Clippers, who crushed the Jazz in the paint, 60-38. Gordon Hayward had a team-high 20 points for the Jazz, who head home for Game 3 on Friday.

Kyle Lowry capped his 22-point performance by hitting the clinching basket with 8.9 seconds left in the Raptors’ 106-100 triumph over Milwaukee. He was 6-for-12 from the field after scoring just four points on 0-for-6 from 3-point range in Saturday’s loss to the Bucks. DeMar DeRozan had 23 points for the Raptors, who improved to 5-1 when hosting Game 2s. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Bucks, who host Game 3 on Thursday.

NHL – STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

The Columbus Blue Jackets are still alive in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after avoiding a four-game sweep by Pittsburgh. William Karlsson, Boone Jenner and Markus Nutivaara each had a goal and an assist as the Jackets downed the Penguins, 5-4 in Columbus. Jack Johnson and Josh Anderson provided first-period goals before Nutivaara scored 4:48 into the second to put the Blue Jackets ahead 3-0. Jake Guentzel got the Penguins within 5-4 with 27 seconds left before the Jackets hung on. Sergei Bobrovsky turned back 27 shots in helping Columbus force a Game 5 in Pittsburgh.

The Rangers and Canadiens are knotted at two games apiece after Rick Nash provided the tiebreaking goal in the second period of the Blueshirts’ 2-1 win over the Habs in New York. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 23 shots and blanked Montreal following Torrey Mitchell’s tying goal late in the first period. Jesper Fast had an unassisted goal for the Rangers, who take on the Canadiens in Game 5 Thursday in Montreal.

The Sharks have tied their series with Edmonton by posting the most lopsided shutout in the playoffs since 2007. Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture each scored twice as San Jose blew out the Oilers, 7-0. Pavelski set a club postseason mark by scoring just 15 seconds into the game. Brent Burns had three assists and Martin Jones stopped 23 shots in his fourth playoff shutout, putting San Jose in a good mood heading into Game 5 Thursday at Edmonton.