AAA – Motorists thankful for lower gas prices

Gas prices continue to plunge across the U.S. reflecting lower crude oil costs. During the past month, the national average for unleaded fuel has fallen 24 cents a gallon to $2.62 a gallon. Crude oil inventories continue to build, now for the eighth consecutive week. Inventories grew as the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported the U.S. hit a new record for crude production. At 11.7 million barrels per day, it is the highest rate on record since the EIA began tracking it in 1983.

The drop in Midwest pump prices has been even greater. Unleaded gasoline in Nebraska has fallen 37 cents a gallon during the past month; in Iowa, prices have retreated 41 cents. Unleaded in Nebraska currently averages $2.45 a gallon; Iowa $2.38. Both states are reporting pump price averages lower than what they were at this same time a year ago. In 2017, unleaded fuel averaged $2.56 in Nebraska and $2.52 in Iowa.

Driving down pump prices is the retreat in crude oil which is trading under $57 a barrel, down $20 a barrel from last month. For every $1 drop in crude oil costs, pump prices typically retreat two-cents or more per gallon.

The highest state average in the continental U.S. is reported in California where unleaded averages $3.64 a gallon; Missouri reports the lowest state average at $2.26 a gallon. Some fuel outlets in the U.S. are selling unleaded for less than $2 a gallon. For the latest information on fuel prices, visit www.gasprices.AAA.com

