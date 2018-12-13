AAA Forecasts Record-Breaking Travel This Holiday Season

By: Rose White, Public Affairs Director, Nebraska

AAA forecasts that more than one-third of Americans will travel this holiday season. The record-breaking 112.5 million travelers taking to the nation’s roads, runways and rails for the year-end holidays represents a 4.4 percent increase over last year and the most since AAA has been tracking holiday travel.

Strong economic growth fueled by robust consumer spending continues to drive strong demand for seasonal travel.

The 11-day holiday travel period, defined as Saturday, December 22 through Tuesday, January 1, 2019, is one day longer than last year, due to Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Tuesdays this year.

By the Numbers: 2018 Year-End Holiday Travel Forecast

Automobiles: 91 percent with take to the roadways – More Americans will travel by car this holiday season than ever before. The 102.1 million people expected to pack up their cars for road trips is 4.4 percent higher than last year. It is the most since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2001.

Planes: 6 percent will fly to their destination – The 6.7 million people who will travel by air this year is the highest level since in 15 years and is 4.2 percent more than last year.

Trains, Buses and Cruise Ships: 3 percent will use other modes – Travel across these sectors will increase by 4 percent, with a total 3.7 million passengers.

Holiday Travelers Mixing With Commuters

Drivers may experience congestion before the holiday week as commuters and holiday travelers mix on our nation’s busiest roadways. If possible, avoid traveling through metro areas during peak commuting hours.

Falling Gas Prices Motivating More Holiday Travelers to Drive

A recent drop to the cheapest national gas price averages of the year, combined with rising disposable income, is motivating more Americans to hit the road this holiday season. The national gas price average is down 28 cents during the past month to $2.40 a gallon; five cents less than one year ago.

Midwest Fuel Prices Offer Holiday Savings

AAA reports that pump prices in Nebraska and Iowa are much lower than the national average. Unleaded gasoline in Nebraska averages $2.21 a gallon; Iowa $2.14. Both states experienced significant price drops of 37 cents a gallon during the past month. Compared to last year, pump prices in Nebraska are 23 cents lower; in Iowa, 28 cents lower.

AAA to Rescue More Than 960,000 Motorists

AAA expects to rescue more than 960,000 motorists at the roadside this year-end holiday period. Dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires will be the leading reasons AAA members will experience car trouble. AAA recommends motorists take their vehicle to a trusted repair facility to perform any needed maintenance before heading out. Oil changes, fluid level checks, battery tests and tire inspections go a long way toward reducing the chances of a breakdown. Drivers should always be prepared for a vehicle breakdown by carrying an emergency roadside kit containing a mobile phone and car charger, first-aid kit, blankets, drinking water and snacks, a flashlight with extra batteries, a basic toolkit, warning flares, an ice scraper, jumper cables and a shovel. Members who require roadside assistance can call the toll free number 800-AAA-Help, or contact AAA via www.AAA.com or the AAA mobile app.

Helpful Tips Provided by Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Those heading to an airport should allow extra time for parking, check-in, and security checkpoints. To prepare for your flight, visit www.TSA.gov and review the latest information on carryon restrictions, traveling with children, flying with medications, avoiding fashion faux pas that cause checkpoint delays, and more. AAA reminds travelers to pack spare change in a zip lock bag and place it in your carryon bag. The TSA reports that in 2017, more than $869,000 was left behind by passengers at security checkpoints. Holiday gifts carried onboard should not be wrapped.

Car Rental Costs Reach 10-Year High, Hotel Prices Mixed

Holiday road trippers should budget slightly more for a rental car this year, as daily rates have increased 3 percent over last year. At $76, the daily average car rental rate this holiday season is the most expensive in 10 years. Travelers will also pay a bit more at AAA Two Diamond hotels, where prices are 1 percent more than last year, or $122 per night. Conversely, the average rate for AAA Three Diamond hotels has fallen 3 percent to an average nightly cost of $152.

Top 10 Year-End Travel Destinations

Warm-weather destinations are top draws in the winter months, occupying nine of the top 10 spots on the list of most popular holiday destinations, based on AAA’s online and travel agency air and tour bookings. The major cruise ports of Fort Lauderdale and Miami have both gained in popularity compared with last year, on the heels of a strong year for cruise sales. Meanwhile, New York City, the only cold-weather destination to make the top 10, can also expect a growing influx of travelers this holiday season.

Orlando, Florida

Cancun, Mexico

Anaheim, California (Disneyland)

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Honolulu, Hawaii

New York, New York

Kahului, Hawaii (Maui)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Miami, Florida

Download the AAA Mobile App Before the Holidays

Before heading out on a holiday road trip, download the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Travelers can use the app to map a route, find the lowest gas prices, access exclusive member discounts, make travel arrangements, request AAA roadside assistance, find AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities and more. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile