A Message From APS Troy Unzicker About The Eclipse

According to Alliance Public Schools Superintendent Troy Unzicker, “Monday, August 21, 2017 a total solar eclipse will be visible throughout North America. The city of Alliance is in the path of totality. Totality will last approximately 2 minutes and 30 seconds in Alliance. The total time of the event will be around 3 hours. The eclipse falls on a school day and the students of Alliance Public Schools will be able to view the eclipse as a “once in a lifetime” educational opportunity. The age of the student will determine the amount of time spent on the event.”

“However, viewing an eclipse can present some risks. According to NASA, looking directly into the Sun, except during the brief total phase of the eclipse, is unsafe and can result in temporary or permanent eye damage. NASA advises that the only safe way to look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed Sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses.” Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for this purpose. Please click on the link for NASA’s guidance titled How to View the 2017 Solar Eclipse Safely. We encourage you to read NASA’s guidance and explain it to your children.”

“Alliance Public Schools will have approved eclipse glasses for each student and staff member and the School staff will use their best efforts to make sure all students wear the eclipse glasses while viewing the eclipse in its partial stages. Please help us with this effort by explaining to your children the importance of keeping their School provided eclipse glasses on while viewing the eclipse in its partial stages.”

“Parents and guardians are ultimately responsible for their children and should decide whether their children should view the solar eclipse. Since neither you nor I can guarantee your child will not remove their glasses, which can result in eye damage, we are asking your assistance. If you do not want your children to view the solar eclipse at School, then you should not send them to School on August 21, 2017. If you want your child to be a part of this experience, please sign and return the consent form to the School office. Consent forms are available online (www.alliancebulldogs.org) or at your child’s building.”

“Parents who choose to keep their children at home on August 21,2017 are asked to call the School office so the staff knows that the children are where they belong and are safe. The procedures also help the School Secretaries crosscheck to know who is in School should staff need to call families as they do for absences. There will be no consequences or penalty to your children for being absent on August 21, 2017 if you have excused them. The School offices are currently open during regular school hours. You may call now before school starts to excuse your child.”

“Thank you for helping us make the 2017 solar eclipse a safe and enjoyable educational opportunity for Alliance Public Schools.”