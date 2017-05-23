A Club Banquet Held Monday Night At AHS

(Above) Dean Gorsuch

Alliance High School Student/Athletes were honored during the annual A-Club Banquet Monday night at the Performing Arts Center. Former Alliance Graduate and 2-time PRCA Steer Wrestling Champion Dean Gorsuch was the guest speaker. Dean spoke about his fond memories as a student/athlete at Alliance High School and the support and guidance he received from AHS teachers and coaches. He also spoke about the obstacles he overcame to become a Champion in the sport of Rodeo.

Head Coaches in each sport/activity presented their letter winners and took time to thank the Seniors. AHS Principal George Clear presented the Western Conference Scholar Athlete Awards to …Lane Applegarth, Brendan Brehmer, MaKayla Davidson, Sariah Grant, Dylan Horton, Jorgen Johnson, Nathan Lauder, Kaylee McDonald, Sydney Nordeen, Josephine Otto, Trevor Ridenour, Owen Shelmadine, Madison Stark and Bryant Wilson. To be eligible a student must have a GPA of 3.65 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Must have lettered in at least 2 sports their senior year and earned at least 2 letters in one sport their junior and senior years.

Mr. Clear also presented several Special Honors. Named as Honorary A-Club Members were Nancy and Ryan Reiber. The Charles J. Sherlock Senior Citizen Booster Award went to Linda and Leonard Hartman. Named as Outstanding A-Club Member, Kami Felker. 3-D Awards went to Brendan Brehmer, Brody Brennan and Bryant Wilson. The Mike Garwood Inspirational Athlete Awards went to Kami Felker and Bryant Wilson. Named as Girl Athlete of the Year, Sariah Grant and Boy Athlete of the Year, Bryant Wilson and Brody Brennan. Special recognition was also given to Greg Friesen who is retiring after teaching and coaching for 32 years at both the Middle School and High School level.

(Above) Athletes of the Year , Bryant Wilson, Sariah Grant. Not pictured Brody Brennan.

The A-Club Officers for 2017-2018 will be KayLee McDonald, Sgt. at Arms. Dani Carter, Secretary/Treasurer. Owen Shelmadine, Vice President and Lane Applegarth, President.