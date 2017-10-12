9th Annual Because I Can Run/Walk Raised $1,000 For APS Save The Track



The 9th Annual Because I Can Run/Walk event held Sat., Oct 7 at Laing Lake in Alliance raised $1,000 for the Alliance Public Schools (APS) Save the Track fund. The event is held each year to support National Physical Therapy Month through the collaborative efforts of the physical therapy community in Alliance. Area residents are invited to come together to run or walk to celebrate “our ability to move!” A total of 42 people participated in the event, from ages 6 to 72. The donation was made possible by their participation, along with support from local businesses. The event was sponsored by Box Butte General Hospital’s Rehab & Wellness Center and Alliance Physical Therapy. Attending the check presentation Oct. 12 to APS representatives were, l-r: Rehab & Wellness Center’s (RWC) Abby Grosse-Rhode, PT; Mike Stevens, PTA; Alliance Physical Therapy’s Brittany McClary, PT; RWC’s Ryan Ackerman PTA; Jen Foster, PTA; APS Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker; AHS Math Teacher and Cross Country Coach Nate Lanik; AHS Principal George Clear; RWC’s Andrew Leider, PT; and RWC’s Coordinator Tim Devlin, PT. Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.